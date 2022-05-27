Chebeague Island

Tues.  6/7  6 p.m.  School Committee

Cumberland

Mon.  6/6  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Durham

Tues.  6/7  6 p.m.  Select Board and Town Manager Interview Committee  Town Office

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  6/9  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Eureka Center

Advertisement

Falmouth

Tues.  6/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Thur.  6/2  6 p.m.  Tree Task Force  Town Hall

Mon.  6/6  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  6/7  6 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  6/8  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  Community Center

Advertisement

Thur.  6/9  6 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment  Committee

Thur.  6/9  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Recycling Advisory Committee

Tues.  6/7  7 p.m.  Select Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Pownal

Mon.  6/6  5 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Mallet Hall

Mon.  6/6  TBD  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Advertisement

Yarmouth

Thur.  6/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin/Zoom

Mon.  6/6  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  6/6  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Tues.  6/7  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Tues.  6/7  7 p.m.  Town Meeting  Performing Arts Center

Advertisement

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin/Zoom

Thur.  6/9  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room/Zoom

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles