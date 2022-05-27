Chebeague Island
Tues. 6/7 6 p.m. School Committee
Cumberland
Mon. 6/6 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Durham
Tues. 6/7 6 p.m. Select Board and Town Manager Interview Committee Town Office
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 6/9 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Eureka Center
Falmouth
Tues. 6/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Thur. 6/2 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
Mon. 6/6 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 6/7 6 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 6/8 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center
Thur. 6/9 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Thur. 6/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee
Tues. 6/7 7 p.m. Select Board Meeting and Public Hearing
Pownal
Mon. 6/6 5 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Mallet Hall
Mon. 6/6 TBD Select Board Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 6/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin/Zoom
Mon. 6/6 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 6/6 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room/Zoom
Tues. 6/7 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Tues. 6/7 7 p.m. Town Meeting Performing Arts Center
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin/Zoom
Thur. 6/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room/Zoom
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
