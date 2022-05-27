ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Alexander Marshall Stewart died peacefully at his home on March 29, 2022 in St. Augustine, Fla., where his son and daughter were caring for him.

“Sandy” had a sharp wit and a raucous laugh. A true and lifelong New Englander, he was equal parts gregarious and cantankerous. Rarely seen without a cigar, he made the sunset rounds on his pontoon boat in the summer at his beloved West Pond in East Parsonsfield; in his adopted home of St. Augustine, Fla., he made the rounds on foot, and was known fondly as “the mayor of Publix.”

He was born in 1936 to Arthur and Henrietta Stewart. He was raised in Portland and Cornish. Sandy was a very smart guy — who graduated fourth in a class of four from Cornish High School. He went on to be the first in his family to graduate from college.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1950s aboard the USS Randolph. He worked as a repo man for General Electric, as a beat cop in Portland, and then for two decades for Ortho Pharmaceuticals, selling birth control to doctors.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen; and brothers Arthur Lyall, Harry and Jimmy.

He leaves his son, David Marshall Stewart and partner Lois, daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth (Stewart) Smith and husband Bob; grandchildren Madeleine and Alexander “Axel” Stewart and Kaitlin Smith; and sisters Nancy Perkins and Jane Stewart.

A memorial service will be held later this year. Please see https://www.blastybough.com/news-events for additional details.

Memorial donations are greatly appreciated and can be made to the West Pond Association to help preserve water quality and habitat. Checks may be made out to “West Pond Association” and mailed to

Dennis Spinney,

235 Bolt Hill Rd.

Eliot, ME 03903

