Members of the People Plus Monday Zumba class received buckets of free flowers donated by Paradise North Plants in Brunswick. Zumba is a dance-style exercise class offered at the People Plus Center in Brunswick on Monday and Saturday mornings and is one of a dozen exercise classes offered at People Plus. For more information and to see the schedule of classes visit peopleplusmaine.org. Contributed photo via People Plus

Times Record Community
