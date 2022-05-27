Award-winning Chef Steve Corry and his wife, Michelle, who manages the front of the house, have brought their culinary and hospitality skills to a totally reimagined space at 555 North, now open at The Federal hotel.

The restaurant at 10 Water St. in downtown Brunswick seats 140 and has new expansive windows, letting in plenty of natural light along with spectacular sunset views across the Androscoggin River. The walls are adorned with hand-painted murals of ferns in black and shades of gray. The main dining room features a large, U-shaped bar covered in black leather. The vibe in the restaurant is modern, stylish, yet very comfortable. The servers were welcoming and friendly and quite knowledgeable, especially since they and the restaurant are both new.

Many of the menu items are reminiscent of the Corrys’ former establishment, 555, and their other restaurant, Petite Jacqueline, both in Portland. One of the chef’s signature entrees, Truffled Lobster Mac & Cheese, features a flavorful five-cheese sauce tossed with torchio pasta and lots of bite-sized pieces of lobster ($38). Another item listed as a small plate is composed of House Bread, Blue Cheese, Roasted Garlic and Herbed Olives ($15).

The cocktail and well-chosen wine list, along with local craft beers, provide perfect complements to the menu. A favorite of mine, La Crema Pinot Noir from Monterey, California, is very nicely priced at $6/half glass and $12/full glass.

555 North is open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday to Monday; reservations are highly recommended at 555-north.com.

Frontier Café, SoPo Wine Company and 93 Main are offering a vermouth tasting and educational class at 5:30 p.m. June 8 at Frontier, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Learn about this herbaceous aperitif, sample varieties, try a custom-made Negroni and enjoy some charcuterie. Tickets are $35 at explorefrontier.com.

Beers in the Barn tickets are now on sale for the July 9 event from 3-6 p.m. in Mallett Barn at Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport. Enjoy brews from more than 20 local craft brewers. Food will be available from food trucks. Tickets are $50 at wolfesneck.org.

Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine Lobster Roll Stand opened May 24, on the L.L.Bean campus at 57 Main St., Freeport.

There is a new farmers market opening Friday, June 3, at the Town Hall parking lot in Freeport at 30 Main St. The market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday.

The Maine Tasting Center, 506 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, opens for the season Saturday, May 28. There are over 30 classes scheduled for the summer; check the listings and buy tickets at mainetastingcenter.com.

