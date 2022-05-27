Maine high school football coaches have mixed reactions to fall schedules released Friday, in light of a new approach to scheduling designed to create more competitive games and fewer blowouts.

In February, the Maine Principals’ Association’s Football Committee introduced a plan to base schedules on a ranking system in each 11-man football enrollment class, in order to have programs of similar strength play each other. The changes led to more interclass games in this fall’s schedule. Class A teams also were given approval to each play a New Hampshire team in order to have a competitive ninth game on their schedules.

Not all Class A teams were able to find a match with New Hampshire opponents. The ones that did are Bonny Eagle (Merrimack), Edward Little (Spaulding), Oxford Hills (Portsmouth), Sanford (Dover) and Thornton Academy (Bedford). Bangor and Scarborough will play nine Maine teams, while Lewiston will play eight Maine teams and have a bye.

“The schedule looks for good for our team. I like playing the New Hampshire team,” said Oxford Hills coach Mark Soehren. “I think it’s great that we’re playing teams outside Maine, I like that idea. Where I grew up (in North Dakota), we did that and it was a lot of fun.”

The scheduling changes were designed to curb the trend of mounting blowouts across the state. Last fall, nearly 30 percent of regular-season games were decided by 35 points or more.

But coaches are split on whether the new schedules accomplish that goal, as well as whether they lead to the most captivating matchups.

Marshwood coach Alex Rotsko said the ranking process worked, and that his defending Class B champions will play a tougher schedule than last year as a result. The Hawks, who were ranked first in Class B South, will play Class A teams Bonny Eagle, Scarborough and Sanford, as well as Portland, Kennebunk, South Portland, Noble and Massabesic. Marshwood plays two more Class A teams in place of Deering and Biddeford, who the Hawks beat by a combined score of 95-14.

“I think it makes for a little bit more competitive schedule, which was the goal of the whole thing,” he said. “Our schedule this year is stronger than what it was last year. I think it’s going to make for more competitive games. … No one likes to see those 60-0 games. I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

South Portland coach Aaron Filieo said he was happy with his schedule. The Red Riots, ranked fourth in B South, will play crossover games with Scarborough and Class C champion Cape Elizabeth, both of whom Filieo, the Capers’ former coach, said he had listed among his preferred interclass games.

Filieo said it’s too early to tell if the schedules overall met the goal of more competitive balance.

“You can’t say at this point. On paper, I’m sure it looks that way, but who knows? It’s hard to tell every year,” he said. “I think (ours is) fine. We don’t play a top-tier team and we don’t play a bottom-tier team. … I know it’s going to be competitive for us.”

Other coaches are disappointed with their schedules. Kennebunk will play Class A champion Thornton Academy, which Rams coach Joe Rafferty had listed as a team he did not want to face.

“I’ve been opposed to crossovers with A from the beginning, I’ve been very vocal and verbal about that,” Rafferty said. “I don’t understand why we’re doing that and I’m not playing everyone in my conference. I’d rather go play my conference and do the best we can with that.

“We were specifically asked, if there was a team you didn’t want to play, who would it be? My answer was TA. And who’s on my schedule? TA. I don’t know how to figure it out.”

Wells coach Tim Roche – whose Class C South team will play divisional opponents Fryeburg, Westbrook, Cheverus, Leavitt, Cape Elizabeth and York, as well as crossovers against Kennebunk and Class D Freeport – said he was fine with his schedule but disliked the process behind it. The crossovers, Roche said, still allow for the possibility of a strong Class C program like Leavitt or Cape Elizabeth drawing a weak Class B team.

“They’re trying to make football more competitive, (but) teams are going to get blown out,” he said. “We lost to Kennebunk in a scrimmage 42-0. … We’re never going to have games where there are no blowouts happening. So in my mind, what are we trying to fix? And is the fix the right thing?”

The loss of some rivalries to allow for crossovers with unfamiliar opponents was another point of contention. Cony in B North will play Class A Oxford Hills and Class B South’s Massabesic, but will not play Lawrence, one of its biggest rivals.

“We have no tradition, history or rivalry with Massabesic. We do with Lawrence, and we don’t play them. We do with Brunswick, and we don’t play them,” Cony coach B.L. Lippert said. “That part of it’s frustrating. … It’s been a great rivalry for a long time. In the last decade, we’ve had just some incredible games, and it’s my personal favorite place to play.”

Similarly, South Portland won’t play neighboring Deering, and Kennebunk won’t play area rival Biddeford, as well as South Portland despite the teams being ranked in the top four in B South.

“It doesn’t make sense. If everyone ranks South Portland and Kennebunk in the top half of the league, why wouldn’t you want them playing one another?” Rafferty said. “We’re trying to create a competitive schedule. Why you wouldn’t have two of the top four teams play each other? Why take that game away?”

This story will be updated.

