BASEBALL

Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez was suspended for 80 games Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.

The 30-year-old right-hander, a two-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7. He made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 41/3 innings, and was released on May 17.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott McCarron shot a 5-under 66, including eight birdies, in the rain and wind at the Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to share the early second-round lead at 8-under 134 with Canada’s Stephen Ames, who also shot 66.

Four golfers were two strokes behind the leaders at 6-under 136 – Steven Alker, Bernhard Langer, Brian Gay and Mike Weir.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open at Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back-nine 29 for a 63, the lowest round of the day.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Koen Bouwman won the penultimate mountain stage and Richard Carapaz kept the pink jersey heading into the final two days.

Bouwman, a Dutchman, edged Mauro Schmid and Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint to the line at the end of the 19th stage. Schmid complained that Bouwman cut him off around the final corner, causing him to force Andrea Vendrame and Attila Valter wide when they were also vying for the stage win.

Carapaz remained three seconds ahead Jai Hindley and 1:05 ahead of Mikel Landa in the overall standings with two stages remaining.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Zack Steffen will miss four World Cup prep matches in June for what the team said was family reasons, and he was replaced on the roster by Sean Johnson.

Steffen, 27, was considered the top American goalkeeper going into qualifying last September but was sidelined at times by a back injury and started only 6 of 14 qualifiers. Matt Turner started eight qualifiers.

The U.S. plays exhibitions against Morocco on Wednesday in Cincinnati and against Uruguay on June 5 at Kansas City, Kansas, then has CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, Texas, and at El Salvador four days later.

