A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon at Falmouth High School after a gun-related threat was made on social media.

Initially it was unclear which school was targeted by the vague, anonymous threat, said Falmouth Police Lt. Jeff Pardue.

Falmouth, Cumberland and Yarmouth police collaborated to identify the person suspected of posting the threat, Pardue said.

Police determined that the boy was on the campus of Falmouth High, where a regional outdoor track meet was being held Friday afternoon, drawing athletes from nearly 20 of the largest high schools in southern Maine.

Police located and arrested the teen and charged him with terrorizing, Pardue said. No weapons were found in his possession.

“The threat of a weapon was found to be not credible, but we must treat all threats as credible,” Pardue said.

Pardue said the boy isn’t a Falmouth student or resident. He wouldn’t say where the juvenile lives or attends school.

“There is no further immediate threat to our community or our schools,” Pardue said. “We have a zero tolerance policy toward threats like this. The safety and security of the Falmouth School Department remains a top-priority for Falmouth police.”

