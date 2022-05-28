The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 continues to hold steady as the pace of new infections has slowed.

On Saturday the state reported 166 patients were hospitalized with the virus, compared to 168 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 one day before. Of the 166 people hospitalized reported on Saturday, 16 were in critical care units and four on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients needing hospitalization has declined by about 27 percent since May 17, when 231 patients were hospitalized. The spring omicron subvariant surge did create a spike of infections, but has resulted in fewer serious illness compared to the January omicron surge. On Jan. 13, 436 patients in Maine were hospitalized with the virus.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC also reported 475 new cases of COVID-19. The true number of infections is underreported since many people who take home tests do not report results.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 262,572 cases of the virus and 2,346 deaths, which is one less death than the state reported on Friday. An email to the state asking why there is one less death Saturday was unanswered.

On Friday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Maine was the ninth highest of infection rates among the states, now 287.8 per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. Maine’s rate is lower than Hawaii, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts, Florida, Washington and New York.

Nationally, 55 percent of the country’s population live in medium or high COVID-19 community level, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. CDC tweeted Friday.

Experts recommend people who live in high-risk counties wear masks when entering public, indoor places. People who live in medium virus level communities, and have health risks, should wear masks in indoor spaces.

In Maine, nine counties are in the medium-risk category, including Cumberland, Lincoln, Knox, York, Kennebec, Waldo, Piscataquis, Washington and Somerset.

Six counties are rated at high risk: Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin, Hancock, Penobscot and Aroostook. Only one county in Maine, Sagadahoc, is listed at low risk, according to the U.S. CDC.

Recent wastewater testing shows lower levels of the virus prevalence in Maine’s higher population sewer districts, including Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Bangor, Bath-Brunswick. However, Lewiston-Auburn wastewater testing reports show an increase in virus prevalence.

