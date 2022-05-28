Will someone please tell me: What is the “magic” number of random deaths we are trying to reach in this country? The senseless killings (subway shootings in New York; shootings in Buffalo, California and, most recently, Texas) have become our own macabre “calendar of death.”
As a nation, we already lead the world in random (noncombatant) killings. When, as a society, are we going to “claim our victory” and stop the killing of innocent men, women and children? We are better than this; to ensure a future for ourselves, we must be.
Carl M. Toney
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Laws reducing the number of guns in our communities work – if we pass them
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Our country should be better than this
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gun law debate should focus on ‘a well regulated militia’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Concerned about the unborn? Expand access to birth control
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Why we must say ‘no’ to nuclear power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.