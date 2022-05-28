Will someone please tell me: What is the “magic” number of random deaths we are trying to reach in this country? The senseless killings (subway shootings in New York; shootings in Buffalo, California and, most recently, Texas) have become our own macabre “calendar of death.”

As a nation, we already lead the world in random (noncombatant) killings. When, as a society, are we going to “claim our victory” and stop the killing of innocent men, women and children? We are better than this; to ensure a future for ourselves, we must be.

Carl M. Toney
Scarborough

