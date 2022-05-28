I met Miriam Whitehouse 25 years ago through the High School Music Boosters. As president of the Boosters, Miriam created a team of 60 volunteers and raised $150,000.

As the former executive director of the Senior Center, I volunteered on the Committee on Aging. One of our most important projects was the creation of the free medical equipment loan closet. Considering the number of seniors in Kennebunk, this is a project that Town Hall should have embraced and fast-forwarded. The opposite occurred. In fact, if Kennebunk Light and Power had not offered to provide the initial space we needed, the project would never have succeeded.

When a town-sanctioned committee can’t even secure a closet for a much-needed project, there’s something wrong. The Select Board needs to change. Miriam’s creativity, intelligence, kindness and work ethic would greatly benefit Kennebunk. I fully endorse her candidacy, and I will vote for her June 14.

Patricia Schwebler

Kennebunk

