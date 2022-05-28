I have researched and extensively published on the subjects of nuclear radiation hazards and alternate electrical energy production. In his May 24 letter to the editor extolling the virtues of nuclear power, Ivan Most, Sc.D., used the Navy’s experience with nuclear-powered vessels as a basis for promoting the use of nuclear reactors for producing electricity. In doing so, he ignores the fact that naval nuclear reactors are very small and produce only a tiny fraction of the power and nuclear waste produced by nuclear electrical power generators. An accident on a nuclear-powered ship, catastrophic as it might be, would not cause the destruction and toxic consequences that the Fujita and Chernobyl disasters did.
Dr. Most ignored the fact that nuclear reactor wastes remain extremely dangerous for up to 10,000 years and also failed to address the fact that nuclear power-generating facilities negatively impact the environment by releasing huge volumes of hot water into the aqueous environment, killing fish and other marine organisms.
Alternative sources of electrical production include not only solar and wind farms, but also hydrogen-powered fuel cells. Hydrogen is easily produced from electrolysis of water with 95 percent efficiency and zero pollution.
Harold I. Zeliger, Ph.D.
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Laws reducing the number of guns in our communities work – if we pass them
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Our country should be better than this
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gun law debate should focus on ‘a well regulated militia’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Concerned about the unborn? Expand access to birth control
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Why we must say ‘no’ to nuclear power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.