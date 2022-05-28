WELLS — Keegan Shea collected three hits, and Blaine Cockburn struck out six while allowing two hits over four innings as the Freeport baseball team beat Wells 5-0 on Saturday.

The Falcons (12-3) scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second.

Chase Trudeau had two hits for the Warriors (5-10).

SOFTBALL

WELLS 13, FREEPORT 12: Savannah Tardiff went 3 for 5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs, and the Warriors (6-9) pounded out 20 hits in a win over the Falcons (10-5) at Wells.

Freeport’s Rosie Panenka drove in five runs with a triple, a double and a single. Norah Albertini added two doubles and two singles.

