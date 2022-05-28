WELLS — Keegan Shea collected three hits, and Blaine Cockburn struck out six while allowing two hits over four innings as the Freeport baseball team beat Wells 5-0 on Saturday.
The Falcons (12-3) scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Chase Trudeau had two hits for the Warriors (5-10).
SOFTBALL
WELLS 13, FREEPORT 12: Savannah Tardiff went 3 for 5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs, and the Warriors (6-9) pounded out 20 hits in a win over the Falcons (10-5) at Wells.
Freeport’s Rosie Panenka drove in five runs with a triple, a double and a single. Norah Albertini added two doubles and two singles.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school roundup: Scarborough blanks Marshwood for sixth straight win
-
Nation & World
COVID was vanishing last Memorial Day. Cases are 5 times higher now.
-
Nation & World
Schools face violent threats and lockdowns in wake of Texas shooting
-
Nation & World
Before massacre, Uvalde gunman frequently threatened teen girls online
-
Arts & Entertainment
Show’s over for famed cabaret at Lido in Paris