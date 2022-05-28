ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before the Tampa Bay Rays scored a pair of late runs to beat the Yankees 3-1 Saturday, ending New York’s four-game winning streak.

Yandy Diaz had a tiebreaking infield in the seventh and Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single in the eighth.

Kluber allowed one run and three hits, walking none and striking out five. Last May, the two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched a no-hitter for the Yankees against Texas.

Cole struck out 10, giving up one run and two hits with three walks.

J.P. Feyereisen (4-0) got the win his 19th straight scoreless relief appearance. Colin Poche pitched the ninth for his second save in two tries. Jason Adam also pitched an inning in the combined four-hitter.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 3: Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game and Kansas City won in Minneapolis.

A double shy of hitting for the cycle Friday, Witt doubled in his first two at-bats, both times driving home Andrew Benintendi. Witt added another double in the seventh inning.

Of Witt’s 41 hits, 22 have been for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles.

Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 3: Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping St. Louis win at home.

Liberatore (1-0), the organization’s minor league player of the year for last season, pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.

Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.

It was the first time the Cardinals had two players with four RBI in the same game since Sept. 27, 2016, when Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta accomplished the feat.

NATIONALS 13, ROCKIES 7: Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat visiting Colorado in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Riley Adams homered and scored three times for the Nationals, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Robles singled his first two times up. After Colorado rallied within 8-7 in the top of the fourth, he answered in the bottom half with his first homer of the season, a three-run drive.

C.J. Cron hit his 13th home run and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost three straight and 14 of 18. Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an infield single.

NOTES

METS: Ace Jacob deGrom says his injured right shoulder blade feels “completely normal,” and he’s waiting for New York’s medical staff to clear him to resume throwing off a mound.

DeGrom has been sidelined since late in spring training with a stress reaction in his scapula. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner played catch Friday out to 135 feet, but he’s still not sure when he’ll throw his first bullpen or be ready for game action.

“I feel completely normal,” he said prior to New York’s game against Philadelphia. “So I think that’s where it’s going to be like, do we push it? Do we not? That’ll be the discussion over the next few days, and when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?”

WHITE SOX: Chicago designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday.

Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox.

REDS: Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.

Pham, 34, also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.

While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before Friday’s series opener, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated.

Pham said Saturday there was some “sketchy” stuff going on with the fantasy league, and Pederson also made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the San Diego Padres.

BRAVES: Atlanta, looking to upgrade its outfield defense, called up top prospect Michael Harris from Double-A Mississippi.

The 21-year-old Harris is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Miami Marlins.

The addition of Harris allows the Braves to move Adam Duvall from center field to one of the corner spots in the outfield.

Harris played at Class A Rome in 2021 and has never played at the Triple-A level. Snitker usually is reluctant to rush a player to the majors but said he believes Harris “a guy who checks all the boxes.”

