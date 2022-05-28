BIDDEFORD – Jeannette A. (Halasz) Moulton, of Biddeford, born Nov. 11, 1941, passed away on May 21, 2022 at 80 years of age.

Daughter of the late Stephen and Edith (Bedell) Halasz; and loving wife to Ronald D. Moulton of 18 years. Cherished mother of Pamela (Clarence) Bellant, Christopher and Scott Kennard, stepmother to Lisa and Kelly; beloved grandmother of Crystal, Cory (Toja), Nicole (Curt), Matthew, Anthony and Rebecca; dearest great-grandmother of Cadence, Cason, Cayla, Caylee, Eric and Tessa.

Memorial service to be held at Second Congregational Church (White Church) in Biddeford on June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations for church renovations can be sent to

Second Congregational Church

19 Crescent St.,

Biddeford, ME 04005

