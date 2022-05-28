Zak Sanders singled home Thomas Donahue in the second inning and earned a save in relief of Ben Seguin as Scarborough extended its winning streak to six games with a 1-0 victory over Marshwood in a Class A South baseball game Saturday in South Berwick.

Seguin allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings before Sanders got the last five outs as the Red Storm improved to 11-4. Sanders also notched two of Scarborough’s five hits.

Marshwood is 6-8-1 with one game remaining in the regular season.

FALMOUTH 8, SANFORD 2: Patrick Gill hit a three-run homer and an RBI single to help the Navigators (13-2) pull away from the Spartans (8-6) in Falmouth.

Brady Coyne went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Bennett Smith added two hits and two RBI, and pitched the first four innings to earn the win, allowing three hits and one unearned run.

CHEVERUS 12, DEERING 0: Kevin Connolly pitched a one-hitter while facing the minimum 15 batters and also homered and drove in three runs as the Stags (7-7) defeated the visiting Rams (3-12) in five innings.

Connolly threw just 56 pitches, striking out seven and walking none.

Peyton Mitchell hit two triples, and Jacob Lucier had a double and a triple for Cheverus, which scored five runs in the first and seven in the fourth.

Connor Coleman got Deering’s lone hit.

FREEPORT 5, WELLS 0: Keegan Shea collected three hits, and Blaine Cockburn struck out six while allowing two hits over four innings as the Falcons (12-3) shut out the Warriors (5-10) at Wells.

Freeport scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second.

Chase Trudeau had two hits for Wells.

SOFTBALL

WELLS 13, FREEPORT 12: Savannah Tardiff went 3 for 5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs, and the Warriors (6-9) pounded out 20 hits in a win over the Falcons (10-5) at Wells.

Freeport’s Rosie Panenka drove in five runs with a triple, a double and a single. Norah Albertini added two doubles and two singles.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 16, BRUNSWICK 7: Cyrus Boothby and Robby Drum each scored four goals to propel the Navigators (7-3) to a win over the Dragons (7-4) in Falmouth.

Falmouth opened the game with six straight goals, including three by Boothby. Caden Barnard chipped in with three goals.

Nick Marro led Brunswick with three goals.

