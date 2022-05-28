COLLEGES

Nyagoa Bayak of Westbrook qualified for the NCAA Division I track and field championships in the high jump by clearing four heights without a miss Saturday at the East Regional in Bloomington, Indiana.

Bayak, a sophomore at Louisiana State, was one of 11 women who were successful at 6 feet, 1/2 inch. Already a two-time All-American indoors, Bayak advances to the championship meet June 8-11 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jeisson Rosario drove in three runs against his former team, and Mickey Gasper and Jesus Bastides each hit a two-run homer to lead the Somerset Patriots to a 9-6 win against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Christian Koss hit a three-run homer and Izzy Wilson belted a two-run shot for the Sea Dogs. Chris Murphy took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: England’s Matt Wallace and France’s Victor Perez shared the lead at 10 under after the third round of the Dutch Open in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, where two shots separated the top nine.

Wallace shot 2-under 70 and Perez 3-under 69. They were one stroke ahead of Ryan Fox (70), Guido Migliozzi (70), Sebastian Soderberg (68) and Scott Hend (68).

Third-round leader Ricardo Gouveia, seeking his first European tour title, dropped into a share of seventh place after carding a 74.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: The sale of Premier League club Chelsea is expected to be completed Monday after a “final and definitive” agreement was reached with a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The club said that “a final and definitive agreement was entered into (Friday) night” to sell to the Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium. The price is 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) – the highest ever for a sports team.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Jai Hindley stormed into the overall lead on the fearsome Marmolada climb with one day left in the three-week race.

A mighty mountainous stage was won by Alessandro Covi for his first grand tour victory following a long solo attack.

Race favorite Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion and Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, lost his three-second lead over Hindley in the overall standings when he cracked inside the final three kilometers of the penultimate stage.

Hindley will take an advantage of 1 minute, 25 seconds into Sunday’s individual time trial in Verona.

