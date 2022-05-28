NAPLES — York sophomore Cary Drake dominated the distance events and the Wildcats placed first in nine events as they ran away with the Western Maine Conference girls’ track and field championship Saturday at Lake Region High.

York finished with 188 points, more than double the total of Division 1 runner-up Cape Elizabeth (91.5). North Yarmouth Academy edged Poland in Division 2, 127-124.

York also easily won the boys’ championship. Matt Charpentier far outdistanced his competition in the shot put and discus, and the Wildcats swept the top three places in the triple jump and javelin on the way to scoring 221 points. Yarmouth was second in Division 1 with 92, while Poland won Division 2 with 165, just ahead of Sacopee Valley (151).

