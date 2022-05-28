NAPLES — York sophomore Cary Drake dominated the distance events and the Wildcats placed first in nine events as they ran away with the Western Maine Conference girls’ track and field championship Saturday at Lake Region High.
York finished with 188 points, more than double the total of Division 1 runner-up Cape Elizabeth (91.5). North Yarmouth Academy edged Poland in Division 2, 127-124.
York also easily won the boys’ championship. Matt Charpentier far outdistanced his competition in the shot put and discus, and the Wildcats swept the top three places in the triple jump and javelin on the way to scoring 221 points. Yarmouth was second in Division 1 with 92, while Poland won Division 2 with 165, just ahead of Sacopee Valley (151).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Nyagoa Bayak qualifies for NCAA championships
-
Nation & World
Proud Boys former top leader will stay jailed until Capitol riot trial
-
Boston Red Sox
Eovaldi goes the distance as Red Sox win doubleheader opener against Orioles
-
Varsity Maine
Track and field: York sweeps Western Maine Conference titles
-
Nation & World
Two Black candidates will compete for Senate seat in Georgia
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.