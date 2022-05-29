Your May 24 editorial holds Chancellor Dannel Malloy responsible for the latest turmoil within the University of Maine System, and for the unhappiness with him among the faculty senates on several campuses (“University system damaged by chancellor’s missteps“).

Decades of experience with the system suggest that this blame is misplaced, and would better be shouldered by members of the Board of Trustees themselves. The trustees, distinguished Maine citizens all, are nominated by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature to take responsibility for the system as a precious and costly asset of the people of Maine, for its furtherance, strengthening, and financial soundness. The chancellor is the board’s chief executive officer, charged to carry out the Board’s policies and purposes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Richard Barringer of Portland is research professor emeritus at the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service.

It has been apparent for some years that due largely to changing demographics, the seven-campus system strains against the system’s financial resources and capacities. In response, the chancellor’s office has centralized administrative services and each campus has lost support personnel. Still, it is reported that five of the seven campuses operate “under-water,” even as the board’s reserve funds are all but depleted.

The only place left to balance expenses with revenues from shrinking enrollments is cuts to faculty that will align course offerings with campus missions and the board’s strategic objectives. To expect the chancellor to accomplish all this on his own is a grave mistake, especially given existing labor agreements and the confounding concept of “shared governance” with campus faculty.

It is the responsibility of board members, themselves, to persuade Maine citizens and our legislators of painful necessities and their rationale; and of the chancellor to carry these out with support from both above and below. It is time for the board to get on with this responsibility, and for the Legislature to clarify the board’s indispensable role.

