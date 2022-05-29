PARIS — By the end of only the third five-setter Rafael Nadal has played in 112 career French Open matches, as the sun and temperature descended and the chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!” filled the evening air, the man known as the King of Clay showed precisely what this meant to him.

With every sprint-slide-and-stretch to reach a seemingly unreachable shot off the yellow racket of his opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime; with every right-to-a-corner winner; with every well-struck volley, Nadal would hop or throw an uppercut or scream “Vamos!” – and, often, all of the above.

Nadal got through his first serious test of this French Open by edging No. 9 seed Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 across nearly 4 1/2 hours of even, entertaining tennis in the fourth round Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

And the reward? A tantalizing matchup against rival Novak Djokovic, which will come in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“Of course we know each other well. We have a lot of history together,” said Nadal, who hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament’s first week until ceding two against Auger-Aliassime, a big-serving 21-year-old from Canada. “Here we are in Roland Garros. It is my favorite place, without a doubt. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but the only thing I can guarantee is I am going to fight until the end.”

Nadal improved to 3-0 in five-set matches at the clay-court tournament he has dominated the way no one ever has dominated any Grand Slam event. Overall he is 109-3 here, and two of those defeats came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals.

Here is how significant their rivalry is: Tuesday’s meeting will be their 59th, more than any other two men have faced each other in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 30-28, although Nadal has a 7-2 advantage at the French Open.

Looking at the larger picture, Nadal’s record 13 championships at Roland Garros are part of his haul of 21 Grand Slam trophies, a record for men. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic, twice the title winner at the French Open, is just one behind Nadal in the total Slam count, tied with Roger Federer at 20.

“Obviously, a well-anticipated match, I think, when the draw came out, for a lot of people. I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarterfinals, knowing that playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else,” said Djokovic, who beat 15th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 earlier Sunday and has won all 12 sets he’s played in the tournament.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Djokovic said about the prospect of facing Nadal, “and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it.”

Meanwhile, it has been quite a trip to Paris in the springtime for 18-year-old American Coco Gauff: She celebrated graduating from high school – an achievement saluted via social media by former first lady Michelle Obama – and now is into the French Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

How did YOU spend the past week or so?

Learning as she goes, Gauff took control of a tight opening set against No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium and grabbed the last eight games to pull away for a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

“You’re never going to play your best tennis in a Slam every moment of the match, but I think I’m getting better and better,” said Gauff, who is seeded 18th at the clay-court major tournament, “and I think, mentally, I can’t ask for much more from myself in each match.”

Next up will be a match against Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, who defeated No. 23 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-2, 6-0 later Sunday.

“I love Coco. … I really look forward to it,” said Stephens, a 29-year-old American who arrived at Roland Garros on a five-match losing streak and with a ranking of No. 64.

The other quarterfinal on the bottom half of the draw will be a meeting between left-handers: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian who reached the final at last year’s U.S. Open, against 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan of Italy, who also got to the quarterfinals in Paris two years ago.

