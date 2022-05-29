Yippee. Sen. Susan Collins has bravely begun to grandstand about enacting national gun legislation similar to Maine’s yellow flag law. How courageous of her, only 10 short years after the murderous rampage at Sandy Hook.
You’ll forgive me for not applauding, as this is the same senator who espoused that Donald Trump “has learned … a pretty big lesson” and enthusiastically voted to confirm the Supreme Court justices who will reverse Roe and expand gun rights. Consequently, I will not be putting a lot of stock in either her leadership or her judgment.
Of course, God help the peaceful protester who writes in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her home: Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the same medium used by children to draw hopscotch on a sidewalk will cause the good senator to expect immediate police intervention and swift punishment. Sadly, there are 19 fewer children in Texas who will have the opportunity to create their own games and messages in chalk ever again.
Good work, Sen. Collins.
Peter Coyne
Ogunquit
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled by Collins’ gun control grandstanding
-
Schools and Education
Maine policy supports incorporating LGBTQ lessons, but lacking guidance, most schools aren’t doing it
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Resist efforts to hollow out UMaine System campuses
-
Food
Citrus-miso dressing adds luster to salmon and a napa cabbage slaw
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: Targeting pests can impact any other species in the area
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.