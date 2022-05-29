We are in the midst of an epidemic. An epidemic of guns. Every day there is death or injury because of guns. And what does the federal government do about it? Nothing!
What do we do about it? We hold vigils, say prayers and offer condolences. Do they help? No!
Seventy percent of the American people want background checks for all gun sales; a ban on all assault-type weapons except for use by the military and law enforcement, and limits on gun magazines (no more than five bullets), according to Pew Research Center and Quinnipiac polling.
What can we do? Find out who in Congress receives money from the National Rifle Association, how much they receive and what their voting record is on gun control. The Republicans in Congress have never passed any regulation controlling guns. In fact, they have obstructed any proposed gun legislation.
So, what should we do about the problem? We have the power to vote and get them out of office. Seventy percent of Americans want sensible gun controls, but nothing happens because the Congress is bought and paid for by the NRA. An election is coming up. So we must use our power and get the obstructionists out of office.
Robert Goldberg
Portland
