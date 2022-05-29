NORTH YARMOUTH – Olive Isabel Knoop passed away Thursday May 19, 2022 surrounded by the people that loved her. She was 90 at the time of her passing.

Olive was born Dec. 10, 1931 in Harvey, NB Canada to Norman R. and Lottie Mae (McFarland) Little, the fifth of six children. Growing up in the small village, Olive and her siblings enjoyed life on a small farm, sledding on the hills in winter, swimming in the lake in the summer and running with their favorite dog, Teddie. In school Olive played many sports. She was co-captain of her softball team and was one of the original members of the first Harvey Regional High School women’s basketball team.

After graduation, Olive immigrated to the U.S., settling in Portland to enter into the inaugural Maine Medical Center School of Nursing Program. She loved her time in training, having adventures with her classmates and creating friendships that lasted a lifetime. Olive started her career as an RN at Maine Medical Center in 1954 and continued working there for 40 years until her retirement in 1994. It was during this time that Olive married and had her children, Jon Knoop, Karla Knoop, Diane Knoop, and Jamie (Knoop) Palanza.

After her retirement from nursing, Olive worked another 10 years at L.L.Bean as a seasonal employee, which she enjoyed immensely. In the following years, she and her best friend, Polly, traveled extensively, took downhill ski lessons, and learned to play golf.

In 2004, after visiting Polly in Florida, Olive purchased a second home in Port Charlotte, Fla. where she would spend her winters. Olive loved her time in Florida where she cultivated a wonderful network of friends. She reveled in having so many people around her with similar interests, playing cards, playing golf and having potluck suppers together. She truly was having the time of her life and couldn’t wait to return every year.

Olive also created unique and loving relationships with each of her grandchildren. Whether it was playing games with them or having them all over at her house in Sabattus to spend the night or over to go swimming, their time with their grandmother was always a high point for them. Grammy was always stocked with sweets or ready with an ice cream cone packed to overflowing as soon as the parents were out of sight. She had their unwavering adoration always.

Olive is survived by her son, Jon Knoop and his fiancee April Lyons, daughters Karla Knoop, Diane Knoop and her partner Carl Schafer, and Jamie Palanza and her husband Steve Palanza. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shannon Knoop, Arthur Suttles, Jennifer Suttles, Olivia Schafer, Grace Schafer, Ella Palanza, and Owen Palanza; as well as many nieces and nephews.

We would like to take a moment and express our gratitude to the following: Pauline Parker and the entire Parker Family. Our mom always said “If it wasn’t for Polly, I wouldn’t have done half of what I did.” We cannot thank you enough for all that you did for our mom. We could not have picked a better best friend for her and we love you. The staff at Maine Medical Center. Your kindness and empathy, coupled with the professionalism made a very difficult situation less so. And finally, Southern Maine Hospice. Your decency and humanity helped us understand and accept a situation no one is ever ready for.

Her children are grateful to have been raised by such a strong, independent, and loving mother unwittingly ahead of her time. She will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life for Olive will be held at a later date to be determined.

