HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. – Patricia D. Minervino, known to us as “Patty” “Mom” “Auntie Pat” “Nana” and “Trixie” passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, at the age of 88.

Patty was born on Oct. 15, 1933, in Dorchester, Mass. to parents Andrew Murphy and Mary Ellen (Douglas) Murphy. She grew up on Forest Avenue in Portland where her modest upbringing planted the seeds of resourcefulness and tenacity that she used later in life as a successful businesswoman, wife, and mother of six. Shortly after graduating high school, Patty met Henry Minervino and they married in 1954. This was the opening chapter of a beautifully rich life full of family, friends, pets, and many, many good times.

Throughout her life, Patty was a woman well ahead of her time. In 1952, when only about 50 percent of women even had a driver’s license, she bought her first car. While in her very first job at GMAC, she was selected by the company to travel to Washington D.C. and serve as a secretary to the U.S. Senate. When computers were first coming on to the scene, Patty got a job at L.L.Bean as a customer service representative. Ever the trailblazer, and despite having no computer experience, Patty jumped in with both feet to learn the new technology. She loved this work as much as her coworkers and customers loved her. She remained at L.L.Bean until she retired in the early 1990s.

A gambler at heart, Patty was never afraid to take a chance and try something new. This served her well as a savvy and capable business partner with her husband. Patty wholeheartedly supported Henry when he decided to open a business selling cars. Together, they also created Henry’s Place, an ice cream shop on the corner of Park Avenue and St. John Street. After that, they took what was considered a significant risk at the time and, in 1988, purchased Long Beach Marina on Sebago Lake. This business proudly remains in the Minervino family today.

While Patty was successful at work, her greatest passion and true-life calling was taking care of her family – her beloved husband and six children. Patty was a caring and fiercely protective mother who had a knack for knowing what her kids needed well before they did. She steadfastly attended all the practices and rehearsals, every game, competition, and meet – loudly cheering us on from the sidelines rain or shine. She was always engaged and involved, she coached cheering and taught Sunday school. Patty gave her whole self and genuinely lived for her kids.

Patty had a special way of making things fun no matter what was going on, and when you were with her you would always hear her beautiful laugh. Her favorite birthdays were spent hiking in the White Mountains with her family. It didn’t matter if it was tennis or cards, Patty loved to play and compete. She was an avid lover of all sports and played competitive tennis well into her 80s. She was Tom Brady’s biggest fan. She and Henry thoroughly enjoyed time together on their boat named the Patty D. She loved sunrises, sunsets, and happy hours. Patty actually enjoyed a happy hour with Henry on Saturday night before she passed peacefully on Monday morning. She and Henry had a love and an attraction that only got stronger over their 67 years. They especially loved to dance. They lived a true love story.

Patty is survived by her husband, Henry Minervino of Highland Beach, Fla., and Sebago; her six children and their spouses, Maryellen Antonetti, Sam and Jan Minervino, Lisa Minervino, Connie and Ed Pennell, Katie and Tim Karatzas, and Krista and Jeffrey Nasse; her 11 grandchildren, Nick, George, Lena, Rico, Geno, Karissa, Nico, Sam, Carli, Stephanie, Dominic, and Sophie; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Rocco, Henry, Hudson, Magnolia, and one who is just a sparkle in our eyes. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary Negrini.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents Andrew Murphy and Mary Ellen Murphy; and her sister, Margaret Murphy.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Patricia Minervino to St. Judes Research Hospital.

