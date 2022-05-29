Discover this 2012, custom built, lakeside retreat on Sebago Lake with 50 feet of water frontage. You can enjoy panoramic views from your private dock with fantastic southern exposure for watching magnificent sunrises and sunsets.

Like new, this four-bedroom, three, full bath property offers 2,600 square feet of well-appointed living space. An open concept kitchen flows into a grand living room with beautifully designed floor to ceiling windows that let in abundant natural light and offer dramatic, unobstructed views. The views from the second-floor primary bedroom suite are phenomenal. Wake up and wind down with the natural beauty of Sebago Lake.

This home provides an ideal space for you to entertain guests or host large gatherings. The finished lower level offers additional living/entertainment space with additional, plumbed full bathroom ready to finish as desired. Escape to this peaceful lakeside home, perfect for year-round enjoyment of the Sebago Lake Region.

142 Lakewood Road is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous