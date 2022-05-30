Bowdoin College conferred 450 degrees during its 217th Commencement on Saturday.
Bowdoin College President Clayton S. Rose took a moment to remember those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to stock of the to of the nation’s gun violence and racial injustice crises.
“On the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we remember those that have been the target of death and violence because of their identities, most recently in Buffalo two weeks ago,” Rose said, referring to the 2020 murder of a black man by a white police officer and the mass shooting in a grocery store in a predominantly Black part of Buffalo, New York. “Our hearts again break for the families and loved ones of the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered on Tuesday in Texas.”
“Anything that I might do or ask you to do, a moment of silence or somber reflection about each horrible act would not be enough,” Rose said. “The change needed and the work required from us is for another day. We turn now as we should even at this moment to celebrate.”
Rose, who steps down as president in 2023, also marked a milestone in Bowdoin history that the college has been celebrating over the past year: “In the spring of 1971, transfer student Susan Jacobsen became the first woman to graduate from Bowdoin College. That fall — the fall of 1971 — 147 women enrolled here as our first official coeducational class.”
Five women were conferred honorary degrees at this year’s ceremony in recognition of the 50th anniversary of women at Bowdoin: contemporary artist Katherine Bradford, best-selling children’s author Raquel Jaramillo (R. J. Palacio), economist and president of Thomas College Laurie Gagnon Lachance, award-winning journalist and social activist Janet Langhart-Cohen and decorated marathoner Joan Benoit Samuelson.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
From the Garden: Gardening success means avoiding these common mistakes
-
Times Record
Father and son writing team detail life of 19th century Bath sailor
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College Class of 2022 graduates
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Elect Kate Perrin to North Yarmouth Select Board
-
American Journal
Letter: Gorham superintendent is on the right track
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.