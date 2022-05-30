Sebago Brewing Co.’s brewpubs have always been reliable options for a quality meal and good service – a standard that’s become harder to come by since the start the pandemic. Add your own personal preferences for COVID-related accommodations, and the pickings get even slimmer.

IF YOU GO SEBAGO BREWING CO. TASTING ROOM WHERE: 616 Main St., Gorham, 207-856-2537 WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday PARKING: Large, private lot WAIT: None, for two seats at the bar on a Sunday afternoon. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes

For me, that meant relegating my meals out to places with outdoor seating before the vaccine was available, which led me to several new spots, including Sebago’s Gorham tasting room. Although other restaurants in that early pandemic rotation have since fallen off in favor of others that didn’t have outdoor dining, I continue to go back to this Sebago location for the same reasons: It’s consistent and accommodating, including of my own whims.

Whether I am in the mood for something hearty or healthy, want to eat inside or out, am grabbing a quick meal at the bar or need room for a group, Sebago is always an option. And the brewery has added benefits over the other locations, including a spacious setting, 16 tap lines and windows into both its kitchen and brewing operations, if you like having something to look at when you’re eating out.

On a recent visit, I ordered the kale salad with grilled chicken ($18.50), which didn’t look as big as my post-hike appetite was hankering for, but ended up being perfectly filling. There was a good portion of juicy chicken, plus quinoa and pepitas for added heft and cucumbers and radishes for a fresh crunch. The tahini-maple dressing was subtle and used sparingly, which suited me fine.

Plus, I had a couple of the wedge fries that came with my lunch date’s falafel pita ($13.50), each of which could qualify as an appetizer on its own. One of the well-seasoned wedges appeared nearly six inches long, making me wonder what that potato must have looked like.

The falafel here is different than I’ve seen it anywhere else – a flat slab with a soft texture that I prefer over the crispy, deep-fried kind. Aside from sandwiches and salads, the menu has starters including wings and beet fries, entrees of seafood and steak, and wood-fired pizzas featuring an array of toppings, from spinach pesto to prosciutto – as with the rest of the operation, something for everyone.

