A fatal accident Memorial Day afternoon caused the closing of Route 9 west of Calais.
Maine State Police posted on Twitter around 2 p.m. Monday that a fatal crash had caused Route 9 to be closed to traffic in Day Block Township, about 30 miles west of Calais.
Route 9 – also known as Airline Road – connects Bangor and Calais, and is a major route for people traveling to New Brunswick and Canada’s Maritime provinces from Maine. State police said on Twitter that the Maine Department of Transportation would be setting up detours. By 7:30 p.m. the road had been reopened, state police said.
No further information on the accident was available Monday night.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Sexual misconduct report on Canadian military slams ‘deficient’ culture
-
Nation & World
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland: As May gives way to June, the postseason is here
-
Nation & World
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
-
Nation & World
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico