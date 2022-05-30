A fatal accident Memorial Day afternoon caused the closing of Route 9 west of Calais.

Maine State Police posted on Twitter around 2 p.m. Monday that a fatal crash had caused Route 9 to be closed to traffic in Day Block Township, about 30 miles west of Calais.

Route 9 – also known as Airline Road – connects Bangor and Calais, and is a major route for people traveling to New Brunswick and Canada’s Maritime provinces from Maine. State police said on Twitter that the Maine Department of Transportation would be setting up detours. By 7:30 p.m. the road had been reopened, state police said.

No further information on the accident was available Monday night.

