I am writing to endorse Kate Perrin for North Yarmouth Select Board.

I have known Kate for several years and had the privilege of serving on the SAD 51 school board with her. She listens to all sides of a debate and asks pertinent questions of everyone. Kate is a strong leader who isn’t afraid to vote her conscience but is also willing to change her opinion when the facts warrant it. In her first year on the board, she voted against the center for the arts because she presciently saw that the growth in our district would lead to the need for a new school. During her time as chair, the board worked hard to contain costs, even delivering a zero-tax impact budget one year. Kate has worked tirelessly for the community, and her proven leadership will be an asset to the Select Board. Please vote for Kate Perrin.

Michael Simmons

North Yarmouth

