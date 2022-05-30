My experience as a lawmaker is that we are too often governed by unspoken policies reflecting the limited perspectives of the historically powerful.

One result is the imminent loss of reproductive freedoms, long sought by conservatives, which will devastate the lives and livelihoods of the poor and powerless. To fight back, we must elect courageous leaders with broader perspectives to policymaking positions. This is certainly true in criminal justice, where outdated approaches are still the norm, and where new pressures will mount as the conservative minority seeks to further criminalize female bodies.

I’m supporting Assistant District Attorney Jackie Sartoris in the Democratic Cumberland County district attorney primary because she recognizes and is well-prepared for the clear policymaking obligations of this essential position. I trust Jackie to critically and fairly reprioritize the essential work of prosecutors to better protect those currently underserved. I urge you to vote for her by June 14.

Lois Reckitt

Democratic state representative

South Portland

