Gov. Mills is being attacked by Paul LePage and the Maine Republican Party for protecting the freedoms of our LGBT+ community. She values life and knows that 82 percent of transgender people have considered suicide, and 40 percent have tried it.

Gov. Mills’ role model teaches our children to stand up to abusers who attack their lives and freedoms. Since she was attorney general she has shown future women leaders they don’t have to surrender to bullies, as she would beat LePage over and over in court. Smarter men than LePage would have been embarrassed.

So what did Gov. Mills say to the LGBT+ community when the Maine Republican Party attacked her and her LGBT+ constituents? Gov. Mills, in a May 17 tweet: “Hate has no place in Maine … Every day I stand with you and will always support your right to be exactly who you are.”

Now that’s the role model our kids and future leaders need!

Bob Jean

Lubec

