DETROIT — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.
Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.
A third round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season.
Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.
Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.
Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.
BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The move is retroactive to May 28.
Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.
In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.
ROYALS: Veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians.
The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs – all on three home runs – in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins.
Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season.
The club also placed relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock on the injured list, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Triple-A Omaha.
In corresponding moves, outfielder Kyle Isbel was reinstated from the injured list, left-hander Foster Griffin was recalled from Omaha and the Royals selected right-handers Jose Cuas and Arodys Vizcaino from Omaha.
MONDAY’S GAMES
TIGERS 7, TWINS 5: Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curacao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle, helping Detroit beat visiting Minnesota.
Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to .185.
Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curacao with 1,000 hits.
BREWERS 7, CUBS 6: Luis Urias lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and Milwaukee held on to beat host Chicago in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Heat lament missed opportunity after losing Game 7 of Eastern Conference finals
-
Sports
French Open: Iga Swiatek loses a set, but rolls into quarterfinals
-
Local & State
Suspect sought in hit-and-run fatal in remote Washington County
-
Uncategorized
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
-
Arts Review
Dramatic Repertory Company offers riveting production of ‘Grounded’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.