DETROIT — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.

Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.

A third round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season.

Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.

Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.

BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The move is retroactive to May 28.

Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.

ROYALS: Veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians.

The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs – all on three home runs – in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season.

The club also placed relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock on the injured list, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Triple-A Omaha.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Kyle Isbel was reinstated from the injured list, left-hander Foster Griffin was recalled from Omaha and the Royals selected right-handers Jose Cuas and Arodys Vizcaino from Omaha.

MONDAY’S GAMES

TIGERS 7, TWINS 5: Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curacao with 1,000 major league hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle, helping Detroit beat visiting Minnesota.

Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled leading off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to .185.

Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curacao with 1,000 hits.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 6: Luis Urias lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie, and Milwaukee held on to beat host Chicago in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

With the score 4-4, Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urias hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

