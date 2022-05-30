The tennis team playoffs are underway, track has held its conference championship meets with states looming and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons are nearing their conclusion.

It’s the best time of the spring sports season, the postseason, and there will be no shortage of thrills in the days to come.

Here’s a recap of all the excitement and a glimpse of what’s still to come:

Track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet was held Friday in Falmouth, while the Western Maine Conference championship meet was contested Saturday in Naples.

The North Yarmouth Academy girls edged Poland (127 points to 124) to take the Division II title at the WMC meet. The Panthers got wins from Graca Bila in the 200 (28.34 seconds), the 100 hurdles (17.82) and the long jump (30 feet, 10.25 inches), Emma Haims in the 800 (2 minutes, 42.7 seconds), Nora Goldberg-Courtney in the mile (6:01.58) and two-mile (13:35.39) and Marion Robbins in the shot put (28-11).

Advertisement

In Division I, won by York with 188 points, Greely (87) came in third, Freeport (61.5) was fourth and Yarmouth (48) placed sixth.

The Rangers produced first-place finishers Lia Traficonti in the long jump (15-4) and triple jump (32-3), while the Falcons featured Molly Cobbs, who set a new record in the pole vault (10-6).

In the Division I boys’ meet, won by York with 221 points, Yarmouth (83) was second, Greely (67) fourth and Freeport (56) fifth.

The Clippers were led by Frazier Dougherty, who won the 100 in 11.26, the 200 in 23.04 and the 400 in 51.51 and their 4×100 relay team (Dougherty, Harry Dougherty, Owen Gillan and Aiden Kamm), which was first in 44.71. The Rangers were paced by Gage Cooney, who won the 300 hurdles (42.38). The Falcons produced event winners Reece Perry in the pole vault (12-7) and Henry Horne in the 800 (2:00.33) and the high jump (6-0), as well as their 4×800 relay team (Ben Grimm, Ian Moore, Finn Furtney and Horne, 8:31.07).

At the SMAA meet, Falmouth’s boys tallied 58 points, good for fifth (Scarborough was first with 102 points). The Navigators’ 4×100 relay team (Charlie Adams, Will Addison, Andrew Christie and Finn Caxton-Smith) was first in 43.2 seconds. Falmouth’s girls had 25 points and finished 12th (Gorham won the crown with 93 points).

The state meets will be held Saturday. Class A is in Bangor, Class B at Mt. Desert Island and Class C in Lewiston.

Advertisement

Tennis

The team tennis tournament has begun.

Yarmouth’s boys, the reigning Class B state champion, finished the regular season 12-0 after a 5-0 win over York last week. The Clippers earned the top spot in the Class B South field and will host No. 8 Cape Elizabeth (4-8) or No. 9 Cony (3-9) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Greely finished 10-2 and third in the region after a 4-1 win over Cape Elizabeth in the regular season finale. The Rangers host No. 6 Erskine Academy (9-3) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Freeport wound up 8-4 and fourth in Class B South. The Falcons welcome No. 5 Lincoln Academy (10-2) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

In Class A South, Falmouth, which wound up 6-6 after closing with a 3-2 loss to Cheverus, earned the No. 6 seed for the tournament and hosted No. 11 Marshwood (3-9) in Tuesday’s preliminary round. If the Navigators advanced, they’d go to No. 3 Portland (10-2) for the quarterfinals Thursday.

Advertisement

In Class C South, NYA wound up 6-6 and seventh after a 4-1 loss to 13-time reigning state champion Waynflete in the finale. The Panthers go to No. 2 Carrabec (7-3) for the quarterfinals Thursday.

On the girls’ side, reigning Class A South champion Falmouth is the No. 3 seed after completing a 10-2 regular season with a 4-1 win at Cheverus last week. The Navigators host either No. 6 Cheverus (8-4) or No. 11 Portland (10-2) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

In Class B South, Greely wound up 9-3 and third following a 4-1 loss to reigning regional champion Cape Elizabeth in last week’s regular season finale. The Rangers will take on either No. 6 Freeport (5-7) or No. 11 Morse (1-11) in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Falcons hosted the Shipbuilders in the preliminary round Tuesday.

Yarmouth ended up 8-4 after a 3-2 win over York in its finale. The Clippers host No. 5 Erskine Academy (8-4) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

In Class C South, NYA finished 3-9 after a 5-0 loss to Waynflete. The Panthers, ranked 10th, had a preliminary round match at No. 7 Dirigo (4-6) Tuesday.

The semifinals are Saturday on the courts of the higher seeds. The Class A South, Class B South and Class C South Finals are Wednesday of next week, at Bates College in Lewiston. The state finals are Saturday, June 11, at Lewiston High School.

Advertisement

Baseball

Greely’s baseball team entered Tuesday’s regular season finale at Freeport with a 14-1 record, on an eight-game win streak after blanking host Fryeburg Academy (7-0) last week. Brooks Williams had three hits, including a home run, and had three RBI, Ethan Robeck had two RBI, while Ryan Kolben threw a three-hitter and struck out 11. Tuesday, the Rangers looked to post a 15-1 mark for the first time since 2013.

Freeport was second in Class B South at 12-3 entering Tuesday’s home finale versus Greely. Last week, the Falcons beat host Gray-New Gloucester (3-2) and Wells (5-0). Against the Patriots, Zane Aguiar had the winning RBI in the seventh inning, Blaine Cockburn hit a home run and Nathan Abbott earned the victory, striking out eight. Cockburn then earned the win, with help from Aguiar and Gus Wing, while Keigan Shea had three hits in the victory over the Warriors. If Freeport was able to beat Greely Tuesday, it would match the 2019 squad for the most wins in a regular season.

Yarmouth was 9-6 and fifth in Class B South following last week’s 6-4 home win over Wells. Sam Lowenstein hit a home run to spark a six-run fifth inning and he combined with Andrew Cheever to earn the victory. The Clippers closed the regular season at home versus Cape Elizabeth Tuesday.

In Class A South, Falmouth had its seven-game win streak snapped last Tuesday with a 7-0 loss at reigning state champion South Portland. Four errors doomed the Navigators in that one.

“(South Portland’s) a good team,” said Falmouth coach Mike D’Andrea. “They’re the defending state champs and they played like it today. They came out hungry and played hard and the score is indicative of that.”

Advertisement

Saturday, the Navigators improved to 13-2 and third in the Heals after an 8-2 home win over Sanford. In that one, Patrick Gill homered and drove in four runs, while Brady Coyne had three hits, scored three runs and had an RBI and Bennett Smith added two hits and two RBI and pitched the first four innings to earn the win. Falmouth closed the regular season Tuesday at Westbrook.

In Class C South, the unheralded Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team is surging at the end of the regular season. Last week, the squad blanked host Old Orchard Beach (6-0), then downed host Richmond, 3-1, to extend its win streak to six games and improve to 12-3 and fourth in the Heals at press time. Waynflete/NYA closed the regular season at home versus Sacopee Valley, the last team to beat it, Tuesday.

The postseason begins with the play-in round Saturday and the preliminary round Monday. Those games will be played on the diamonds of the higher seeds.

Softball

On the softball side, Freeport was 10-5 and eighth in Class B South at press time following a 9-5 win at Gray-New Gloucester and a 13-12 setback at Wells last week. Against the Patriots, the Falcons clinched their first 10-win regular season since 1988. In the loss, Rosie Panenka singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five runs and Norah Albertini added two doubles and two singles, but a late rally fell just short. Freeport closed the regular season at home versus Greely Tuesday.

Greely was 5-10 and 13th in the region after an 18-4 (five-inning) home loss to Lake Region and a 9-5 win at Fryeburg Academy. The Rangers finished at Freeport Tuesday.

Advertisement

Yarmouth fell to 1-14 and 16th in Class B South following a 25-4 (five-inning) home loss to Wells. The Clippers closed at home versus reigning state champion Cape Elizabeth Tuesday.

In Class A South, Falmouth dropped to 0-14 and 16th after an 11-0 (five-inning) home loss to Kennebunk and a 15-5 setback at Gorham. The Navigators finished the regular season at home versus Massabesic Tuesday.

The postseason begins with the preliminary round Monday. Those games will be played on the diamonds of the higher seeds.

Boys’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s defending Class B champion boys’ lacrosse team extended its win streak to six and improved to 9-2 after an 18-4 home win over Greely last week. The Clippers (third in the statewide Heals at press time) wrap up the regular season at home versus NYA Wednesday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story).

Greely fell to 3-8 and 13th following an 18-4 loss at Yarmouth. The Rangers close at home against reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth Wednesday.

Advertisement

In Class A North, Falmouth retained its hold on the top spot, as it improved to 7-3 after rolling at Noble (18-5) and downing Brunswick in a neutral site contest Saturday (16-7). Against the Dragons, Cyrus Boothby and Robby Drum both scored four goals.

“I’d say this was our best game,” said Drum, who also had three assists. “We knew we had to come out strong. We knew Brunswick was a good team. We took them very seriously and we didn’t let up.”

“I think it’s the best game we’ve played, definitely our most complete effort,” Navigators coach Dave Barton said. “Brunswick’s a really good team.”

Falmouth was home against Cheverus Tuesday and closes at Scarborough Thursday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story).

“I wanted to play one of the best teams going into the playoffs and Scarborough’s one of the best,” Barton said. “We need to get healthy. We’ve preached riding and clearing the past two weeks. We try to push transition in practice and build great decision-making, but we’re trying to ride and clear as 10 guys. Hopefully, we’ll build on this.”

In Class C, NYA was in the top spot at 9-2 after Friday’s 9-2 win at Freeport. The Panthers close at Yarmouth Wednesday.

Advertisement

Freeport fell to 4-7 and fifth in Class C following a 6-4 win at Gray-New Gloucester and a 9-2 home loss to NYA last week. The Falcons close at home against Fryeburg Academy Wednesday.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Falmouth and Yarmouth were battling for the top spot in Class A North at press time.

The Clippers extended their win streak to six and improved to 8-3 after last Friday’s dramatic 11-10 double-overtime home win over Cape Elizabeth on Brooke Boone’s goal. Lauren Keaney had a team-high three goals. Yarmouth closed at Lake Region Tuesday.

The Navigators, meanwhile, had their seven-game win streak snapped last week with losses at Massabesic (13-7) and Thornton Academy (12-11, in double-overtime), as they fell to 8-3. Falmouth, which unfortunately has lost junior standout Sloan Ginevan for the season to a knee injury, got two goals apiece from Molly Scribner and Peaches Stucker against the Mustangs and got four goals from Whitney Adams and three from Stucker in the loss to the Golden Trojans. The Navigators close at home versus Portland Thursday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story).

In Class B, Greely closed its regular season at 10-2, its best mark since 2005, after holding off visiting York, 13-10, Friday. Carley Ferentz led the way with five goals. The Rangers, who lost to Yarmouth in last year’s state final, were awaiting their final seed at press time.

Advertisement

In Class C, Freeport was first at 9-2 following last week’s 16-6 home win over Wells on Senior Night. Savannah Tracy led the way with five goals. Jess Driscoll and Madeline Knight added three apiece.

“I think this game is the first game that we really put everything together that we’d been working on in practice,” Tracy said. “We’ve seen snippets of things in other games, but we had yet to have a win that feels like this, especially on Senior Night. We knew they’d be tough, but we were in the right mindset and we were ready to play today.”

“I’m excited we showed up and didn’t make many mistakes,” said Falcons coach Marcia Wood. “We caused them to make mistakes and we capitalized. I saw my ‘A’ team out there and it was nice.”

Freeport closes at Cape Elizabeth Wednesday.

NYA finished the regular season 7-5 after downing visiting Traip Academy (16-7) and host Wells (11-6) last week.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: