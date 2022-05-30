VASSALBORO — One man is dead and another injured following a shooting incident Monday morning at an apartment building in Vassalboro, according to police.

Lt. Jeff Love of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit said a 911 caller reported a disturbance at 9:12 a.m. at 513 Main St. The disturbance began as an argument that reportedly led to multiple gunshots.

Love, who declined to release the identifies of those involved, said one man was found dead at the scene and another was injured and later hospitalized.

Love said another person was involved in the incident, but not injured. Love did not provide further details.

“It’s very early in the investigation, which will continue through the evening and into the night, so we’re not prepared to draw any conclusions,” Love said while standing a short distance from the shooting scene.

He asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the state police.

No one was in custody as of 2 p.m. Monday, and police did not fire any shots at the scene. Love said police were confident there was no risk to the public.

Love said police were on their way Monday afternoon to the hospital to speak with the person injured in the incident.

He added that police believed the dead man was killed by a gunshot wound, although that remained under investigation.

Love said police would continue to collect information, talk to witnesses and consult with the Office of the Maine Attorney General and Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannon Moss in a news release sent Monday said an autopsy would be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Lt. Jason Madore of the Maine State Police said eight troopers responded from Troop C and found the dead man inside the apartment building.

Police said the three people reportedly involved in the incident lived at the building at 513 Main St., also known as Route 32, and the incident took place indoors.

The white building, a former nursing home, is across the street from Ron’s Auto Parts and next to an array of solar panels.

Detectives and evidence processors worked at the scene Monday morning and afternoon, and the Maine State Police Evidence Response truck was parked in the driveway of the apartment building.

Police and Vassalboro firefighters blocked roads Monday in the area of Route 32, and detoured motorists around the site, with the road between Bog and Gray roads closed for about four hours.

