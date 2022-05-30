BASEBALL

Two weeks after promoting Brayan Bello to the WooSox, the Red Sox are adding another one of their top pitching prospects to Worcester’s rotation.

Boston is promoting left-hander Brandon Walter from Double-A to Triple-A, a source confirmed to MassLive.com Monday afternoon. Walter, who is ranked by SoxProspects.com as the No. 6 overall prospect in the farm system, will join Bello, Josh Winckowski, Connor Seabold and Kutter Crawford in an impressive stable of arms in Worcester.

Walter, a 26th-round pick in 2019, has seen his stock rise quickly over the last two seasons. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delaware product turned heads with an excellent 2021 season in which he pitched to a 2.92 ERA in 25 games (14 starts) between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville. He logged 58.2 innings in 12 starts for Greenville, then began this season at Portland. For the Sea Dogs, Walter logged a 2.88 ERA and recorded in 50 innings over nine starts. The 25-year-old has dominated from a unique arm slot with a fastball that tops out at 95 mph and two strong secondary pitches (a changeup and slider). He has posted an insane 68-to-3 walk rate so far this year.

Worcester now has eight of the Red Sox’ top 17 prospects (as ranked by SoxProspects.com) on its roster with Triston Casas, Bello and Jarren Duran leading the way. More pitching talent could also join the WooSox in the future, as lefties Chris Murphy and Jay Groome have both pitched well at Double-A this season.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NBA: New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN.

The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2’s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a journalism degree and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst.

SOCCER

CHELSEA SALE: The fast-tracked purchase of English soccer club Chelsea for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) – the highest price ever paid for a sports team – was completed by a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.

The government said the proceeds of the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous