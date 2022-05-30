Visit Old York

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Museum Center at Old York Historical Society, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $10, free for 17 and under. oldyork.org

Old York’s historic buildings are open for the season, and you can dive into the area’s rich history with visits to the Old Gaol, Jefferds Tavern, York Corner School House and Remick Gallery. There are also daily 1 p.m. walking tours, during which you’ll learn about York’s historic buildings and landscapes as you stroll a three-block area along York Street. Tours are $10, $5 for kids, and pre-registration is suggested.

East End Vend

3-7 p.m. Friday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. eastendvend.com

East End Vend is a place where you can shop for locally made products, including artwork, crafts and food, while also enjoying local beverages, as the markets are held at four Portland breweries on a rotating schedule. Friday night’s market is at Maine Craft Distilling, and PF Woodturning, who makes wooden bowls, vases, platters and pens, will be among several vendors. The next East End Vend is on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Belleflower Brewing on Cove Street in Portland.

Randy Judkins

7 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.com

Mainer Randy Judkins has several entertaining tricks up his sleeve, and his show will delight audiences of all ages. He’s created some colorful characters, and you’ll see juggling, magic, mime and unicycle riding. Judkins also has fun ways of sharing some of his stories about being a performer for 45 years and teaching at the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey’s Clown College and at Juilliard School of Drama in Manhattan.

‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’

3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $48 to $83. porttix.com

Hey, hot stuff, are you ready for them to dim all the lights at Merrill Auditorium? Heaven knows it will be a fabulous experience, thanks to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” The jukebox musical traces the career of the late Boston singer from her late teens into her 50s (played by three different actresses), and you’ll hear plenty of hits, including “MacArthur Park,” “On the Radio,” “Bad Girls” and “She Works Hard for the Money.” Enough is enough, jump on tickets and let’s dance this last dance tonight.