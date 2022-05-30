A three-car crash on the Maine Turnpike in York stalled Memorial Day travelers leaving the state for about an hour late Monday morning.

Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at mile marker 13 at 11:36 a.m., said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. State police said they were told by several witnesses that a red Chevrolet SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing cars using multiple lanes, in heavy traffic.

The SUV, driven by Dwayne Page, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, struck a Volvo station wagon from behind. The Volvo then side-swiped a third vehicle before losing control and striking a median guard rail. Page and his passengers, as well as occupants of the Volvo, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Moss said. Moss didn’t have information Monday afternoon on exactly how many people were injured or what the make of the third vehicle was.

All three southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in York were closed for an hour because of the accident. The crash is still under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »