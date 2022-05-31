BIDDEFORD — Police in Biddeford are asking that anyone with information about a shooting incident in a multi-unit building on Hill Street Sunday morning call the detectives division at 282-5127.

The shooting victim, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon, said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.

“The victim’s name and specific injuries are withheld due to the nature of the investigation,” she said. Fisk had no update on his condition as of mid- afternoon.

Fisk said a 17-year-old juvenile, also of Massachusetts, was in the apartment and was uninjured.

“The juvenile was released to a family member; currently there are no pending criminal charges against him,” she said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Police were called to the apartment at 32 Hill St. at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The motive for this incident is still under investigation.

