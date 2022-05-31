A Family Bike Rodeo with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Greely Middle School parking lot in Cumberland.

The event, sponsored by Prince Memorial Library and the Cumberland Police Department, is designed to teach and encourage children to ride bicycles safely.

The Bicycle Coalition will offer helmet and bike mechanical checks and lay out a course for kids and adults to test their bike safety skills with simulated stop signs, crosswalks and more.

