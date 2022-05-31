Ryan Patrie has been named principal for grades 3-5 at Falmouth Elementary School.

In a letter to the community, Patrie said he is “absolutely elated to dive into this new position and become part of the Falmouth community,” and he hopes “to begin this position by getting to know your child, the FES staff and greater Falmouth community.”

Patrie has a degree in elementary and special education from Montana State University-Billings, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of New England. He has been a fourth grade teacher in Bowdoinham and an assistant principal and principal at Turner Primary School in Turner.

Patrie, will start on the job July 1, replacing Steve Chabot, who worked in the Falmouth school system for about 13 years.

