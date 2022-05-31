Bath

Mon.  6/6  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tues.  6/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  6/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  6/7  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  6/6  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Tues.  6/7  3:45 p.m.  Resiliency and Sustainability Committee

Wed.  6/8  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  6/8  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  6/9  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  6/9  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Russell Room

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Conference Room

Thur.  6/9  4:30 p.m.  History Committee  Conference Room

Thur.  6/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

