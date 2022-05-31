Bath
Mon. 6/6 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tues. 6/7 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Brunswick
Mon. 6/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 6/7 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Mon. 6/6 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Tues. 6/7 3:45 p.m. Resiliency and Sustainability Committee
Wed. 6/8 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 6/8 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 6/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 6/9 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Russell Room
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission Conference Room
Thur. 6/9 4:30 p.m. History Committee Conference Room
Thur. 6/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.