DETROIT — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBI in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.

Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tigers starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Trevor Larnach, and the Twins added four more runs in the third.

Byron Buxton led off with a single – his first hit in 24 at-bats against Detroit this season – and scored on Kepler’s double.

Jorge Polanco singled, and with out Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to left for his sixth homer of the season.

Miguel Cabrera singled – career hit No. 3,030 – and scored in the fourth to make it 6-1, but Kepler added a two-run single in the seventh.

Daz Cameron ended Smeltzer’s day with an RBI double in the seventh.

NOTES

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list.

Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.

A first-time All-Star in 2021, Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.

The struggling White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Right-hander Lance Lynn (right knee) and outfielder Eloy Jimenez (right hamstring) are also on the injured list.

Robert last played May 22 against the Yankees. He’s batting .285 with six homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.

TWINS: Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.

Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins.

METS: The New York Mets optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old.

The Mets promoted right-hander Adonis Medina before a game against the Washington Nationals.

Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the former first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances and with a .543 OPS.

Smith has played parts of six seasons in the majors and hasn’t played regularly at Triple-A since 2018.

Sending down Smith allows the Mets to keep outfielder Nick Plummer on the roster. Plummer, a 25-year-old former first-round pick with five big league games, had four RBI in a 13-5 win over Washington on Monday and hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday for his first major league hit.

Plummer is a better outfield defender than Smith, making him a useful late-game option for Manager Buck Showalter.

