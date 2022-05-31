PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger.

The 76ers, who were knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat, announced the surgeries on Tuesday.

Neither procedure, which were done on Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.

The 28-year-old Embiid led the NBA in scoring this past season, averaging a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games. The 7-footer from the Cameroon also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. Miami won the series in six games.

Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with the hand injuries. The thumb injury happened in the opening round against Toronto.

CAVALIERS: Cleveland hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavs in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

Walton coached the Lakers from 2017-19 before going to Sacramento. He spent two-plus seasons with the Kings, but was fired following a 6-11 start last season. He also served as an assistant with Golden State, winning a title in 2015.

“It’s rare when you can strengthen your staff with someone of similar experiences and a passion for the game of basketball,” Bickerstaff said. “Luke is someone who identifies with our five core values as a coach, but also traits he was recognized for as a player, both in college and the NBA.

“I’m excited for our players to have another valuable resource to work with on the court, as we continue doing things the right way for sustainable success.”

Walton’s championship experience should benefit the improved Cavs, who were one of the league’s biggest surprises last season. Cleveland went 44-38 and made the play-in game a year after going just 22-50.