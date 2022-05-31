SOUTH PORTLAND – Pamela Susan (Bryant) Libby passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a long and fierce battle against kidney and heart disease.She was born Feb. 23, 1951 in Damariscotta to parents Annette and Howard Bryant of Bristol, the oldest of five children. She attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy.Pam moved to Portland and worked at Unum for over 20 years in the benefits department, retiring after the birth of her second daughter, and continued to produce the Unum Retirees newsletter until recently.On Nov. 4, 1978, she married Randolph Libby, formerly of Westbrook. They relocated to South Portland where they welcomed two daughters, Jessica Marette and Emily Launor. Her girls were the joy of her life and she supported them unconditionally. She was a faithful parent volunteer at Hamlin Elementary School and Mahoney Middle School, as well as a member of the South Portland High School Music Boosters.With her family, she took many trips both within the U.S. and abroad creating wonderful memories. A favorite spot was Disney World where they often met up with other family members and friends.Pam was always willing to help with an event or a person in need whenever she could. She was a fabulous cook and gardener and loved decorating for the holidays. At Christmas, there was a themed tree in every room for her Annual Open House. Pam loved her neighborhood and her neighbors, never considering the possibility of moving and always looking forward to the annual block party.She was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws Richard and Marjorie Libby; and by an infant brother, Scott.Pam is survived by her husband, Randy of South Portland; daughters Jessica Libby and partner, Sean Senior of Portland, Emily Libby and husband, Cody Leland of South Portland; sister, Debbie Chapman and husband, Richard of Bristol; in-laws Cathy Libby Gorham and husband, Harry of Westbrook, Bruce Libby and wife, Donna of Gorham; niece, Melissa Temple who donated a kidney to Pam upon her initial diagnosis; too numerous to list are the many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she dearly loved and loved her in return. She will be especially missed by her loving fur ball, Martha; and her forever companion, Sonny.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4 at noon at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel.To view Pam’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or Animal Refuge League (arlgp.org).

