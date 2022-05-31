Portland police said they investigated three separate incidents Monday night that involved guns and occurred in separate parts of the city over the course of 90 minutes.

One of the shootings resulted in a 19-year-old Saco man being treated for a gunshot wound at Maine Medical Center. His injuries were described as non-life threatening, Major Robert M. Martin said in a statement issued Tuesday. There were no injuries resulting from the other shootings.

Martin said the Saco man, who was not identified, was filming a rap music video with friends near the corner of Park Avenue and Forest Street when the occupants of a black-colored SUV drove past the group and fired a weapon around 5:43 p.m. Monday.

The Wells Police Department located the SUV later that evening and took two juvenile males and two adult males into custody. Martin said that no charges have been filed against them yet in connection with the shooting. The SUV they were driving was stolen from Rowe Ford on May 26.

In the second shooting reported at 6:02 p.m., a 57-year-old woman, who was walking her dog on Washington Avenue near Rainbow Mall Road, told police that the occupants of a dark gray SUV, slowed down, yelled at her and then fired a weapon loaded with projectiles. She was not struck. The woman said the gun had a large barrel and orange markings on the muzzle.

Martin said that police believe the weapon may have been an airsoft gun, which is popular with teenagers. Airsoft guns use BBs or round pellets made out of plastic for ammunition. The projectiles can harm a person. Portland police have investigated at least one other incident where the shooter fired frozen projectiles.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Portland police responded to 47 Brackett St., where a resident was issued a summons for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police determined the man negligently discharged a firearm inside his apartment, Martin said.

