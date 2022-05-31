Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 6/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Tues. 6/7 6:30 p.m. School Board District Planning Team
Tues. 6/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
Wed. 6/8 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee Community Center
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
Scarborough
Fri. 6/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 6/6 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 6/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
South Portland
Mon. 6/6 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 6/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 6/6 6:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee 496 Ocean St.
Tues. 6/7 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Age Friendly Committee
Wed. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 6/9 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Thur. 6/9 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
