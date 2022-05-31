Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  6/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Tues.  6/7  6:30 p.m.  School Board District Planning Team

Tues.  6/7  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

Wed.  6/8  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  Community Center

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Advertisement

Scarborough

Fri.  6/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  6/6  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  6/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/8  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  6/6  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Advertisement

Mon.  6/6  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  6/6  6:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  496 Ocean St.

Tues.  6/7  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Age Friendly Committee

Wed.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/9  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Thur.  6/9  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles