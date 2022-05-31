BASEBALL

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-5 in an Eastern League game at Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Sea Dogs, who have lost four straight, went ahead 4-1 in the top of the eighth on a grand slam by Christian Koss.

But the Fisher Cats picked up three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Koss gave Portland a 5-4 lead with an RBI single in the 10th inning, but New Hampshire won in the bottom of the inning with the help of two errors. Portland had four in the opener of a six-game series.

GOLF

Advertisement

SAUDI LEAGUE: Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week’s LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that’s backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Phil Mickelson was missing from the list that was released. It was his damaging remarks in February that led to Johnson and other top players to say they would stay on the PGA Tour.

The LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside of London. The PGA Tour and European tour denied releases for players, meaning they risk punishment – possibly a loss of tour membership – by competing.

Other players in the 48-man field were not a surprise; Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia had indicated they would be playing, along with Ian Poulter.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, Candace Parker grabbed 11 rebounds and the host Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 73-70 in a WNBA Finals rematch.

Advertisement

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was ejected with 3:43 left in the second quarter for arguing a no-call with an official. The Mercury were trailing 31-21 at the time, but rallied in the third quarter by scoring 31 points and shooting 72% from the floor.

• Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the visiting Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 87-75.

Elizabeth Williams led Washington’s defensive effort with 15 rebounds and six blocks, and also scored 10 points for her first double-double with the Mystics.

Natasha Cloud also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

SOCCER

Advertisement

MLS: Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez will miss 3 to 4 months after injuring a knee ligament in a 2-1 loss to Columbus, the latest in a string of major injuries for the struggling team.

United announced Hernandez’s status, saying it also will prevent him from being called up to the Venezuelan national team for international matches.

Hernandez went down in Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while starting in place of injured Andrew Gutman.

• Charlotte fired Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez just 14 league games into the season.

Ramirez was hired by owner David Tepper to lead the Major League Soccer expansion club and was dismissed after five wins, eight losses and one draw in league games. The team advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup, winning two matches before losing to the New York Red Bulls last week.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Ramirez became the third coach in the 28-team league fired this season, following San Jose’s Matias Almeyda on April 18 and D.C.’s Hernan Losada on April 20.

No explanation was given for the firing.

U.S. MEN: Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said.

Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels.

Tillman made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on Dec. 14 and has played in four leagues, two Champions League and one German Cup matches this season.

Tillman could make his U.S. debut in Wednesday’s exhibition against Morocco in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

TELEVISION: Arlo White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

White will be replaced by Peter Drury, who has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA draft process.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore participated in the league draft combine in Chicago earlier this month and was considered a potential first-round prospect. But Smith posted a video to social media announcing his plan to return, saying: “The job’s not done. Let’s get to work.”

BASEBALL: Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after his team missed its second straight NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

Lee has spent seven seasons with the Tigers. He made the NCAAs in each of his first four seasons to extend the program’s run of 32 straight postseason appearances.

The NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Clemson’s streak ended the next year. The Tigers went 35-23 this past season and 13-16 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Their season finished last week with two losses at the ACC Tournament.

Lee went 242-136 overall with the Tigers and 102-86 in ACC play.

TRACK & FIELD

GOLDEN SPIKE: British sprinter Reece Prescod became the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters this season, clocking 9.93 seconds to win the Golden Spike meet at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Prescod showed blistering pace over the last 20 meters to surge ahead of Yohan Blake of Jamaica and clock a personal best time despite running into a headwind. Blake was second in 10.05.

Advertisement

In the women’s 100 meter hurdles, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico recovered from a slow start to finish first in 12.56 seconds. Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland was second in 12.65 ahead of American Nia Ali, who clocked 12.69 in third.

Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix finished second in the women’s 200, more than half a second behind Aminatou Seyni of Niger who won in 22.21.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma dominated the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with a world-leading time of 7 minutes, 58.68 seconds.

Another Olympic champion, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, cleared 2.30 meters to win the men’s high jump.

In the rarely contested women’s 300 hurdles, Femke Bol of the Netherlands clocked the fastest time ever to win in 36.86, more than one second faster than the previous best of 38.16 set by Zuzana Hejnova in 2013. The event does not have an official world record.

Jerome Blake of Canada won the men’s 200 in a photo finish ahead of U.S. sprinter Elijah Hall, with both clocking 20.14.

Advertisement

Kenyan 17-year-old Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the men’s 800 in 1:44.15 and Diribe Welteji led an Ethiopian sweep of the women’s 1,500 in 3:59.19 ahead of Ayal Dagnachew and Netsanet Desta.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the men’s javelin with a throw of 87.88 meters.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull Racing opened talks with Sergio Perez on a contract extension earlier this month as the Formula One team set a timeline to complete a deal sometime this year.

It didn’t even take his win in the Monaco Grand Prix to complete a deal.

Red Bull said Perez signed a two-year extension to remain teammates with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen through 2024. The team said the deal was signed last weekend, but before Perez won Sunday in Monaco.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

U.S. WOMEN: John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team after recent success guiding the men’s development program.

Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program.

Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that’s in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year.

Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »