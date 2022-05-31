Harrison Griffiths pitched a two-hit shutout with three walks and four strikeouts to lead Scarborough to a 2-0 over South Portland Tuesday in baseball at Scarborough.

TJ Laponis had two doubles and a triple for Scarborough (12-4).

South Portland is 13-3.

PORTLAND 2, CHEVERUS 1: Andrew Legere broke up a scoreless tie with a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to lead the host Bulldogs (9-6-1) past the Stags (7-8).

Colby Winship was perfect through 6 1/3 innings before allowing an infield single, gave up a run and struck out four batters for Portland.

Legere and Grant Crosby each finished with a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.

THORNTON ACADEMY 14, BIDDEFORD 0: The host Golden Trojans (15-1) scored 10 runs in the first inning to beat the Tigers (2-14) in five innings.

Cody Bowker had a homer and had two RBI.

MORSE 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Jason Bussey was 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored for the Shipbuilders (7-9) as they grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third and added three more in the fourth in beating the Eagles (3-12) at Newcastle.

Gabe Aucoin and Gavin Baillargeon combined for a five-hit shutout, each adding a pair of hits, and Braylon Williams chipped in with a pair of singles for Morse.

GORHAM 8, WINDHAM 0: Colin McDonald combined with a pair of relievers as the Rams (11-5) shut out the Eagles Eagles (2-14) at Windham.

McDonald threw four innings, allowing a single, striking out five and walking one.

Quentin Riiska had an RBI double for the Rams.

