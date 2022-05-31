A former Maine Principal of the Year has been selected as the new principal for Yarmouth High School.

Patrick Hartnett, who will begin work July 1, said his focus as principal will be “developing collaborative professional relationships within the school, district and community.” One of the school’s core values that most resonates with him is continuous improvement, he said.

Hartnett, an assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Southern Maine, has been an assistant superintendent in the Oxford Hills-based school district; the principal of Leavitt High School in Turner, where he was named Maine’s High School Principal of the Year in 2009; and assistant principal at Oxford Hills High School. Hartnett has a Ph.D. in public policy and educational leadership from the Muskie School of Public Service and a master’s degree in educational leadership from USM.

The Yarmouth School Committee unanimously approved Hartnett’s appointment May 24. Amy Bongard, who was interim principal for the past year, will return to her role as assistant principal.

