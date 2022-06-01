NEW YORK — Tomas Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBI at the bottom of the batting order, Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout and the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Wednesday to finish a perfect homestand.

Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to 10 games, matching Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the second-longest in franchise history. New York went 6-0 against NL East rivals Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015.

On deck, a much stiffer challenge.

The first-place Mets, riding their longest winning streak of the season, now head to California for a 10-game trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels that starts Thursday night.

New York (35-17) is 18 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2015 regular season 90-72 on the way to its last World Series appearance. .

Nido had an RBI single in the fourth inning, and another run scored on the play when center fielder Dee Strange-Gordon fumbled the ball for an error. Lindor hit a sacrifice fly that scored Nido in the seventh, and the light-hitting catcher added a two-run double in the eighth.

Advertisement

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 2: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings and St. Louis beat visiting San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

Nick Wittgren earned his first save by getting the last out of the game when he retired pinch-hitter Robinson Cano on a fly ball with the bases loaded.

The Cardinals have won 5 of 6 games. The Padres have lost 4 of 5.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games and reached safely for a career-best 37th consecutive game. Goldschmidt went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored. He is hitting .353 this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 0: Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and Cleveland beat visiting Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Advertisement

Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

Jose Ramirez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.

NOTES

MARLINS: Infielder Joey Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list, marking the third time he’s been sidelined this season with a right hamstring strain.

Infielder Brian Anderson also went on the IL with lower back spasms for the struggling Marlins, who went 7-19 in May.

Miami recalled right-hander Edward Cabrera and third baseman Luke Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville, and both started the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Colorado.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »