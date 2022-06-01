The city of Portland has selected 10 food trucks to operate as part of a pilot program in the Eastern Promenade park this summer, upsetting some truck operators who weren’t picked in the lottery held Wednesday.

The 10 trucks selected for permits in a random drawing are: On A Roll, BOGS Bakery, Falafel Mafia, George’s North Shore, Gelato Fiasco, Vy Banh Mi, Tacos La Poblanita, Cargo Pizza Company, Twist and La Mega.

Four applications for spots were not selected. They were Eighty 8 Donuts, Mr. Tuna, Maine Maple Creemee and two trucks, Cheese the Day and Ironclad Eats, that applied jointly to share one spot.

“This is really disappointing. There goes our business,” said Jordan Rubin, chef and owner of Mr. Tuna, a mobile sushi bar, following the drawing held on Zoom on Wednesday morning.

“That’s six to 10 people who don’t have jobs anymore because of this lottery,” Rubin said.

Jessica Grondin, spokesperson for the city, said during the meeting in which the drawing was held that she would take the feedback to the interim city manager. “I know if we can increase spaces she’s open to that, so I will be sure to have someone get back in touch with you all,” Grondin told the food truck operators.

Portland has been debating how to manage food trucks on the Eastern Prom for the last several months after residents raised concerns about issues including trash and pedestrian safety. In April, Interim City Manager Danielle West announced the city would be launching a pilot program that would move trucks off the Eastern Prom roadway to the middle-level parking lot on Cutter Street, which connects the prom roadway to East End Beach.

The program is expected to start June 15 and the city has said it will continue to collect feedback and make changes if necessary.

